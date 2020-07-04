AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 883.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,328 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Community Health Systems worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 129.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.02 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

