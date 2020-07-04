Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Cumulus Media worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 84,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 62.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 98,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Cumulus Media Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

CMLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

