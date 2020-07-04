AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $86.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $532,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,770 shares of company stock worth $710,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

