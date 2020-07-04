AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Home Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

HOMB opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

