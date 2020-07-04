AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of BancFirst worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 117,669 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.