AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 38.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of IIIN opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

