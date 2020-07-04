Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 542.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ardelyx worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 77.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 72,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $490,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.