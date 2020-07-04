AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,663 Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 227.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

