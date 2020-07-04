AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,353 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of eGain worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,190,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 84,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 876.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 668,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eGain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGAN. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.83. eGain Corp has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.