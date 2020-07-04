AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 52.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 100.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $117.76 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

