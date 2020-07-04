AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 424.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after buying an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,644. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

