Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after buying an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $100.34 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAXN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,483 shares of company stock worth $5,730,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.