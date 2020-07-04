Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

