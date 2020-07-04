AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 354.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

