AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,376 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.23.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.60 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

