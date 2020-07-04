DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.99

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.99 and last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 24646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.92.

DRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. DREAM Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

About DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

