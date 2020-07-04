Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.04

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.04 and last traded at $227.82, with a volume of 313480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,815,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

