Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,207,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 369,861 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 516.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 678,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,378 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.