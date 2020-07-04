National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

NNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

NNN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,394,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 235,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 175,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

