National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.
NNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.
NNN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,394,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 235,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 175,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
