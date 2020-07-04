Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 749,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,690,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 439,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $57.30 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

