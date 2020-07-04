Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 132 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $396.60 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $257.38 and a 52-week high of $401.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.