Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 4.62% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

RETL stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $292.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

