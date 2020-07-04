8,773 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tata Motors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 766,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

