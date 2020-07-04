Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

