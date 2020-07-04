12,296 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Everi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE EVRI opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $454.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.73. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

