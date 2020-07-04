Axa Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Axa lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

