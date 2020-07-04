Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 258.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

TRQ opened at $0.76 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.66 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

