Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 2,695 Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 88,207 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Skyline by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

