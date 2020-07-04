Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 313 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $150.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.