Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Materion were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Materion by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.48. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

