Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

