Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Shares in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LG Display has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

LG Display stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

