Axa Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $20,306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7,909.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $263.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,239 shares of company stock worth $160,670,478. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.