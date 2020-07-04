Axa Purchases 154,591 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after buying an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,948,000 after buying an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,908 shares of company stock worth $18,375,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

