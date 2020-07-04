Axa Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $624,150,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.70.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

