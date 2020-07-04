Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.22% of Hill-Rom worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $50,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of HRC opened at $111.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,879. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

