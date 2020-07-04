Axa Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Axa increased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

