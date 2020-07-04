Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Diodes worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $49.18 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

