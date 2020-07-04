Invesco Ltd. Sells 34,175 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $99.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

