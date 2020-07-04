Axa Lowers Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Axa cut its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $181.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

