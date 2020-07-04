Axa Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Axa raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Entergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.86 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

