Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 357,676 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 357,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $254,141. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

