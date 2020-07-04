Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $3,807,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.