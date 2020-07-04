Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Inovalon worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inovalon by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 539.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

