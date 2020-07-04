Invesco Ltd. Sells 353,534 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of TEGNA worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

