Invesco Ltd. Sells 281,884 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Redwood Trust worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.55 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $752.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.