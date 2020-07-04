Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 308.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of TechnipFMC worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 997,595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $201,223,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

