Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 87.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.