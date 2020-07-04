APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,667 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.79% of SBA Communications worth $237,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $300.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,756.78 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.19.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

