Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

